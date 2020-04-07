Left Menu
MSF supports Bihar govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

07-04-2020
The international medical humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said it is supporting the Bihar government by providing crucially needed personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The list of equipment includes N-95 masks, eye/face protection, gloves and high quality body protection. In addition, viral transport mediums used in the testing of COVID-19 patients are being provided, MSF said in a statement. The total value of the donation is valued at over Rs 1.1 crore, it added. The equipment will be used by medical staff at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, and other facilities in Bihar to ensure their safety, the MSF said.

"It is critical to reinforce and protect healthcare personnel who are the first line of response against the disease. Responding to epidemics and assisting vulnerable populations in crises is something the MSF has done over many decades globally," Doctors Without Borders, India Country Director Prince Mathew said. In the next few weeks, the MSF will also potentially support the Bihar state health authorities in the direct management of patients through facility decongestion preparedness, he added.

"Across the world, MSF has witnessed that shortages of personal protective equipment are commonplace, leaving healthcare workers on the frontline exposed. This can severely hamper the ability and capacity of any healthcare system to save lives," the statement said..

