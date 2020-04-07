Copper futures climb on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday traded up 2.29 per cent at Rs 388.80 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 8.70, or 2.29 per cent, at Rs 388.80 per kg in a business turnover of 3,041 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in May edged up by Rs 8.55, or 2.23 per cent, to Rs 391.44 per kg in 95 lots. Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.

