Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI relaxes overdraft facility norms for states, UTs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:41 IST
RBI relaxes overdraft facility norms for states, UTs

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday relaxed norms for state governments to avail overdraft facilities for a longer period until September 30 as they are facing cashflow mismatches amid coronavirus outbreak leading to countrywide lockdown. In a circular, the central bank said it has permitted "greater space" to state governments/ Union Territories for availing overdraft facilities.

In order to provide greater flexibility to the state governments to tide over their cashflow mismatches, the RBI has increased the number of days for which a state can be in overdraft. The number of days for which a State/ UT can be in overdraft continuously has been increased to 21 working days from the current stipulation of 14 working days.

Similarly, the number of days for which a State/ UT can be in overdraft in a quarter has been increased to 50 working days from the current 36 working days. All other stipulations remain unchanged. The new arrangement will come into force with immediate effect and will remain valid till September 30, 2020, the circular added.

With an aim to check the spread of coronavirus both the central as well as the state governments have taken a slew of measures, including enforcing social distancing among the public. A nationwide lockdown has been implemented till April 14 which has adversely impacted economic activities and governments have started diverting their resources to deal with the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus, low oil prices to hit Azeri economy

Azerbaijans economy will take a serious hit from decline in global oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, but economists and officials say reforms undertaken since a financial crisis in 2014 will help to mitigate the impact.Worldwide dema...

Boyfriend is nowhere near top of my list of priorities: Selena Gomez on new song

Pop star Selena Gomez, who is set to release new track Boyfriend, has made it clear that finding love in the times of coronavirus pandemic is nowhere near the top of her priority list. The track is part of a deluxe edition of her new album ...

Raymond expects gradual pick up after lockdown

The ongoing lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus pandemic will only have a short-term sales impact on apparel industry, while softening commodity prices will support overall profitability during the current fiscal, according to a top off...

Covid-19 be declared a 'force majeure', demands engineer consultants body

An engineering professionals association on Tuesday urged the government to declare COVID-19 as force majeure event for all consultancy contracts under implementation as neither the client nor the consulting companies are able to meet contr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020