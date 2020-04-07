JM Financial commits Rs 30 cr to fight Covid

JM Financial Group has committed Rs 30 crore towards Covdi-19 relief measures under which it will give Rs 15 crore to the PM's relief fund and an equal amount will be contributed to work towards support for healthcare assistance to counter the pandemic. "As the pandemic has emerged as a global challenge, we as socially responsible citizens and corporates must come together and contribute to combat the crisis. Together, with a collaborative vision and approach, we'll be able to overcome this unprecedented crisis,” said group chairman Nimesh Kampani.

********* Thyrocare slashes Covid testing prices * Leading lab chain Thyrocare has slashed its Covid test prices, offering a starting price of Rs 1,800 for hospitals to Rs 3,500 for individuals for home collections, and Rs 2,500 for group collections, effective Tuesday. A valid prescription from a doctor will be needed to book a test. Currently, the services at this cost are available within 300 km radius of its Mumbai lab. Soon it plans to start the collections nationally based on lockdown restrictions. Earlier the doorstep collection cost was Rs 4,500. The lab chain has also started mobile ambulance collection service at Rs 2,500.

**************** * Stempeutics Research, a group company of Manipal Education & Medical Group, has partnered with a global consortium of cell therapy companies to seek European Commission funding to fight against the Corona pandemic. Under this partnership, Stempeutics will export its stem cell product Stempeucel for treating critically ill Covid patients with lung disease. First the product will be clinically tested and upon successful outcomes, it intends to export it on a regular basis. ******** Anil Rawal is CEO of IntelliSmart * IntelliSmart Infrastructure, a joint venture of the government-run Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has appointed Anil Rawal as its chief executive. PTI BEN MR MR

