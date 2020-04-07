Left Menu
Development News Edition

ExxonMobil latest petroleum giant to slash oilfield spending

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:53 IST
ExxonMobil latest petroleum giant to slash oilfield spending

ExxonMobil announced Tuesday it will slash its budget by 30 percent for oilfield projects as the petroleum industry reels from sharply lower demand due to the coronavirus. The move, the latest cutback in spending by an oil giant, comes as US oil prices remain stuck in the mid-$20 per-barrel range, less than half their price a year ago as the sharp economic slowdown due to coronavirus thrashes oil demand.

ExxonMobil said the bulk of the 2020 cut -- to $23 billion from $33 billion -- would come in the Permian Basin, a shale-rich region in Texas and New Mexico that has attracted heavy investment in recent years. The Permian has more short-term drilling and development projects than some other bigger oilfield ventures that are more difficult to ramp up if they are suspended.

The biggest US oil company by market capitalization said it planned to push ahead with a big investment to boost output at an offshore project in Guyana, but that it delayed a final investment decision on a giant liquified natural gas project in Mozambique. The company also signaled it will protect its dividend for the foreseeable future.

The measures aim to "preserve long-term value, maximize cost efficiency and put us in the strongest position when market conditions improve," said Chief Executive Darren Woods. "While COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global economy, we are confident that trade, transportation and manufacturing will recover." Besides COVID-19, oil prices have been battered by an ongoing fight between Russia and Saudi Arabia that has flooded the market with oil. However an emergency OPEC-led summit on Thursday could stabilize the market and boost prices.

Shares of ExxonMobil rose 4.8 percent to $42.41 in mid-morning trading..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Health workers putting themselves at risk to fight ravages of COVID-19: UN chief

Nurses are on the frontline fighting COVID-19 but an alarming failure in the global supply of protective clothing and new coronavirus tests together with unprecedented overwork linked to global staff shortages - have highlighted how vulner...

Britain to reveal trial criteria for coronavirus antibody tests

British regulators will this week reveal approval criteria for firms offering new coronavirus antibody tests, touted by governments in Britain and elsewhere as critical to easing nationwide lockdowns without helping the virus to spread. Ant...

108 people who came in contact with Tripura's first COVID-19 case quarantined

A day after the first COVID-19 positive patient was detected in Tripura, a total of 108 people including her family members, relatives and neighbours who came in contact with her were placed under quarantine, a minister said on Tuesday. Do...

COVID-19: Over 67,000 home quarantined in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday said it has home quarantined 67,209 persons to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. A total of 77,954 persons who returned from COVID-19 affected countries and states in India have been identified so far,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020