City corporates reach out to needy people in COVID-19 time

A few city corporates have come forward to feed poor people and migrant workers who have become jobless because of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Real estate construction entity Merlin group and Luxmi Tea Company are two such corporate bodies.

Merlin group said as part of its CSR activity, the company has extended help to over 6,000 families and migrant workers with 40,000 kilograms of essential foodgrains. "We have reached out to the slum dwellers, daily wage earners across parts of Kolkata and Howrah with essential foodgrains and hygienic items", MD of Merlin Group Saket Mohta said.

He said they have set up make-shift kitchens for the help of stranded workers at the companys three construction sites in Kolkata. Director of Luxmi Tea Company Rudra Chatterjee said they have set up isolation wards in their estates in Assam and are providing free meals to migrant workers staying there.

