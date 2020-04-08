Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 29 to Rs 1,990 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in April surged by Rs 29, or 1.48 per cent, to Rs 1,990 per quintal with an open interest 31,680 lots

Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in May went up by Rs 31, or 1.56 per cent, to Rs 2,018 per quintal in 37,840 lots. Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in cottonseed oil cake prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

