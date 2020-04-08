Left Menu
Crypto.com's MCO to List on CoinDCX

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:54 IST
Unlocking the potential of the cryptocurrency market in IndiaHONG KONG, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced that its MCO token will be listed on CoinDCX, one of the largest India's cryptocurrency exchanges, on 14 April 2020. Following a recent announcement of it's Crypto.com App opening for users in India just a month ago, this partnership marks another significant step towards fulfilling Crypto.com's vision of accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency, with tremendous growth potential for the India market. Deposit address open: 10th April 2020 (Friday) at 7pm IST / 9:30pm HKTTrading starts: 14th April 2020 (Tuesday) at 12pm IST / 2:30pm HKTTrading pairs: MCO/BTC and MCO/INRCoinDCX specializes in crypto-enabled financial services with the aim to build an all-inclusive ecosystem by bringing trust between the trustless, developing borderless financial services which ensure faster, simpler, and uninterrupted flow of capital. About CoinDCXCoinDCX is reputed to be World's most versatile and India's most trustworthy Cryptocurrency Exchange. CoinDCX's massive liquidity, powerful wallet, and impenetrable security make the trading experience extremely fast, reliable, and effortless. CoinDCX has empowered its traders with a bouquet of industry-first products to trade better using liquidity from the world's leading exchanges. The products are designed for all types of traders keeping their trading experience, risk tolerance, and trading frequency into consideration

About Crypto.comCrypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com

