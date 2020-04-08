Left Menu
Development News Edition

REC board okays incorporation of 7 SPVs to facilitate evacuation of renewable energy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:45 IST
REC board okays incorporation of 7 SPVs to facilitate evacuation of renewable energy

State-owned shadow banking firm REC Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved a proposal to incorporate seven power transmission projects which would facilitate evacuation of renewable energy. These projects will evacuate clean energy from Maharashtra, Madya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

"The board of directors of REC Ltd in its meeting held on March 25, 2020, inter-alia approved the proposal for incorporation of seven project specific special purpose vehicles (SPVs) as wholly-owned subsidiaries of REC Transmission Projects Company Ltd (RECTPCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC," according to a regulatory filing. RECTPCL auctions these transmission projects and hands over the incorporated entities to successful bidders for development and operation.

The seven transmission projects are allocated by the power ministry. These seven SPVs include a transmission system for evacuation of power from RE projects in Osmanabad area (1 gigawatt) in Maharashtra.

Besides, the board has also approved three transmission systems for evacuation of power from RE projects in Rajgarh (2,500 megawatts) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh; in Gadag (2,500 MW), Karnataka -- Part A and in Bidar (2,500 MW), Karnataka. These projects also include three transmission system-strengthening schemes for evacuation of power of 8.1 GW each from solar energy zones in Rajasthan.

The companies to be incorporated will also be wholly-owned subsidiary companies of REC Ltd, it stated..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Tesco defends dividend payout as warns coronavirus costs could top $1 bln

Tesco has defended its decision to pay investors a 635 million pound 782 million dividend while accepting business tax relief from the British government aimed at helping distressed retailers through the coronavirus crisis. Britains biggest...

Oman to lock down Muscat governorate from April 10-22 -state media

Oman will ban movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, in...

India considers narrowing lockdown to coronavirus hotspots

India is considering plans to seal off coronavirus hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai, and parts of the south while easing restrictions elsewhere as a way out of a three-week lockdown that has caused deep economic distress, officials said on Wednesd...

Poland to spend 100 bln zlotys to help companies save jobs

Poland will spend over 100 billion zlotys 23.99 billion to help companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said on Wednesday, in a move he hopes will save up to 5 million jobs.We are at war to save jobs, Mateusz Mora...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020