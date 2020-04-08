ELSA announces Rs 56 cr subscription grant for Indian students

Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI)ELSA (English Language Speech Assistant Corporation), a digital app which uses speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence to help language learners improve their English pronunciation, has announced a subscription grant worth Rs 56 crore for the student communities across India. Pandemic situation has caused a major disruption in the education system and ELSA believes its their responsibility to support and encourage students to utilise this valuable time, it said in a statement.

Manit Parikh, Country Head India, ELSA Corp, said, For every student pan India its a great opportunity to utilise the current situation to improve their English speaking pronunciation. "Our mobile app ELSA Speak will help students across India to continue learning even when schools and colleges are closed, he said.

