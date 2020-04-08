Snowman Logistics shares gain 4.5 pc after co says warehouses fully operational

Shares of Snowman Logistics on Wednesday jumped 4.5 per cent after the company said all its warehouses are fully operational amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The scrip gained 4.48 per cent to close at Rs 31.50 on the. During the day, it climbed 9.95 per cent to Rs 33.15.

At the NSE, it rose by 4.13 per cent to close at Rs 31.50. "The business of Snowman Logistics Ltd (Snowman) is considered under the 'essential services' category as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and accordingly all the warehouses of the company are functional and fully operational," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The company remains committed to providing support for the storage and distribution of essential goods, especially food and pharmaceutical products, it added. The business of the company has not been adversely affected and demand for storage has increased, the filing said.

