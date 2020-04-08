Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fifth of virus-hit firms in UK mull layoffs: survey

PTI | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:14 IST
Fifth of virus-hit firms in UK mull layoffs: survey

A fifth of UK private companies want to furlough -- temporarily lay off -- staff owing to the coronavirus turmoil, the British Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday. Analysts said that the figure, based on a BCC survey of 1,000 companies, could rise to around 30 per cent, costing the government up to 40 billion pounds (45 billion euros, USD 49 billion) under its jobs retention plan.

"Our latest data shows that many businesses face a cliff-edge scenario, either at the end of this month or over the course of the next quarter," said BCC Director General Adam Marshall. "We've seen a big jump in the number of firms furloughing staff, and many are now starting to apply for access to government loan and grant schemes to keep themselves afloat." The jobs plan, designed to prevent mass redundancies in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, sees the state pay 80 per cent of the wages of furloughed workers. It goes up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds per month each.

The Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme, launched last month by finance minister Rishi Sunak, could cost between 30 billion pounds and 40 billion pounds over the next three months should private companies seeking the state aid rise to 30 per cent, according to think-tank Resolution Foundation. "The cost of the scheme depend on firms' take-up and the length of time workers need to be furloughed for," said Resolution Foundation Chief Executive Torsten Bell.

"The economic and social cost of mass unemployment in the absence of such a scheme would be far, far greater.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Fukushima recovers from 2011 nuclear disaster

Fukushima Prefecture which is famous for its agricultural and livestock industry in Japan has recovered from the 2011 nuclear disaster as radiation measurement and inspection of saltwater fish and freshwater fish marked zero level or lowest...

COVID-19 lockdown: JKSLSA providing food, medicine at doorsteps

The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority JKSLSA is providing help to people at their doorsteps amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its spokesperson said on Wednesday. The JKSLSA has conducted 354 awareness camps on coronavirus across Ja...

Indian-origin COVID-19 survivor in UK says lucky to be alive

I almost died, recalls Indian-origin Ria Lakhani, still struggling to breath normally, days after surviving a severe case of coronavirus that has killed over 6,000 people in the UK. It breathing used to be such a natural action but now I ha...

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally 33

Two persons were tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state reached 33, as per the Directorate of Health Services. Around 109 relief camps have been set up in the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020