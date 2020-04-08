McDonald’s starts delivery services from 8 restaurants in Delhi NCR

Quick service restaurant chain McDonald’s India on Wednesday said it has re-started delivery services from eight restaurants in the Delhi-NCR from Wednesday. The move comes after the government’s notification, categorising food delivery as one of the essential services during the lockdown period.

“Our&nisions are guided by the government’s directives, which include compliance with all local and state restrictions, wherever applicable,” the company said in a statement. The company has implemented "additional safety measures” to ensure hygiene and cleanliness, from increasing handwashing frequency to temperature monitoring to use of hand sanitizers and increased sanitation of surfaces with hospital-grade disinfectant, the company mentioned.

Besides, social distancing measures have been implemented at these restaurants, it added. After the lockdown was declared by the government, CPRL, which operates McDonald’s restaurants in the northern and eastern regions had closed its operations at its 150 stores.

India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of new coronavirus which causes life-threatening COVID-19 disease..

