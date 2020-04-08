Left Menu
TRIFED and UNICEF develops digital communication strategy for Self Help Groups

A total of 1205 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) have been sanctioned in 27 States and 1 Union territory involving around 18,075 Van Dhan Self Help Groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:05 IST
Additionally, TRIFED has reached out to the Art of Living Foundation’s #iStandWithHumanity Initiative with a Stand With Tribal Families component in providing much-needed food and ration for the survival of the tribal community. Image Credit: Twitter(@tribesindia)

To ensure tribal gatherers carry on their work safely, TRIFED has collaborated with UNICEF for developing a digital communication strategy for promoting a digital campaign for Self Help Groups (SHGs) involved in this work, highlighting the importance of Social Distancing. UNICEF would provide the necessary support to be circulated to the SHG centers in the form of Digital Multimedia content, Webinars for Virtual training (basic orientation on COVID response, key preventive behaviors), Social Media campaigns (on social distancing, home quarantine, etc.) and Vanya Radio. Additionally, TRIFED has reached out to the Art of Living Foundation's #iStandWithHumanity Initiative with a Stand With Tribal Families component in providing much-needed food and ration for the survival of the tribal community.

The webinar, for the promotion of the campaign, is scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. on 9th April 2020. It is aimed to reach more than 18,000 participants and would cover tribal regions across all the 27 States.

A total of 1205 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) have been sanctioned in 27 States and 1 Union territory involving around 18,075 Van Dhan Self Help Groups. This involves over 3.6 Lakhs, tribal gatherers, in the Scheme. To start with, 15,000 of these SHGs will be promoted as Van Dhan Social Distancing Awareness cum Livelihood Centers' through a digital training program. The SHGs will create awareness among the community about social distancing and steps to be followed. Do's and Don'ts Advisories relating to NTFP to be kept in mind during Covid-19, providing suggestive practices for maintaining personal hygiene, adopting cashless practices, among others will be shared.

(With Inputs from PIB)

