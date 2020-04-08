RBI asks HDFC Bank to submit proposal on two appts after new CEO takes over

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:52 IST
Private lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said the RBI has asked it to examine and submit the proposal regarding two crucial appointments only after a new CEO assumes charge later this year. On November 28, 2019, the Mumbai-headquartered lender had informed the stock exchanges about appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaveri by the Board of Directors each as Additional Director and Executive Director (Whole-Time Director) of the bank, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the shareholders.

"We are now in receipt of a communication dated April 7, 2020 from Reserve Bank of India stating that since these are important positions in the Bank, the Bank is advised to examine and submit the proposal after a new MD and CEO assumes charge later this year," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank will accordingly ensure compliance with Reserve Bank's instruction, it added.

Sashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaveri shall continue as additional directors on the board of the bank till the ensuing Annual General Meeting, in terms of the relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013, it added. Bank's long-time MD and CEO Aditya Puri is set to retire in October this year as he would turn 70, in accordance with the RBI guidelines on age limit.

The lender had in November informed about launching a global hunt to find a successor to the founding-chief executive. HDFC Bank scrip closed at Rs 888.95 apiece on the BSE, down 0.83 per cent from previous close.

