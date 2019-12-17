Charity takes at-risks teenagers to Malaysian Airlines Academy in day-long event

It was a day for over 20 at-risk teenagers to dream higher than the sky when the Great Vision Charity Association (GVCA) took the teenagers from KL Krash Pad on an excursion to the Malaysian Airlines Academy (MAB Academy).

The event, organized by GVCA's Didik-Kasih EduCare Program (Didik-Kasih) recipient Sadam, saw teenagers learning about the history of Malaysian Airlines, getting to walk through various mock planes and sitting in for a safety briefing where an emergency situation was demonstrated.

Didik-Kasih is a program run by GVCA that gives financial aid, both one-off and monthly, to deserving, needy students who are looking to further their studies on a tertiary level.

Sadam, like other Didik-Kasih recipients, executed this event as GVCA's goal is to teach its recipients to give to others as generously as they have been able to receive.

Choosing KL Krash Pad, a center by Yayasan Chow Kit for teenagers aged 13-21 to have a safe place to be, as the beneficiaries for the event was a personal decision for Sadam as he too had spent time at the center when he was younger.

The highlight of the event, held last Tuesday (10th December) was when the teens got to walk through different plane cockpits; for some, it was their first time stepping foot into a plane, much more when MAB Academy staff brought them into the first-class cabin.

MAB Academy staff not only introduced many to the aviation industry but also shared stories on how they had worked hard to reach their goals and encouraged the teens to do the same.

Chor Mun Yan, one of the four representatives from GVCA who was present at the event, mentioned that this was the second event that Sadam had planned with the charity.

"As applications for Didik-Kasih are now open for 2020, we hope that more needy and deserving young people will come forward to receive help and be able to give back to the community as well," said Chor.

The Didik-Kasih EduCare Program is under GVCA, a non-profit voluntary charity association that emphasizes the important role that education and awareness play in transforming our society.