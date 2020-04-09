Semester exams will be rescheduled: Anna University

The Anna University here on Thursdayannounced that the end-semester examinations of April-May foraffiliated colleges will be held after the end of lockdownperiod

The varsity, a premier institution in Tamil Nadu saidthe end-semester exams, including special examinations forstudents who have exhausted the maximum period of study willbe rescheduled for the affiliated institutions in view of thelockdown

In a release here, the varsity's Controller ofExaminations said "the revised time-table for the saidexaminations of April/May 2020 will be published afresh afterthe lockdown." PTI VGNROH ROH

