Semester exams will be rescheduled: Anna University

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:03 IST
Semester exams will be rescheduled: Anna University

The Anna University here on Thursdayannounced that the end-semester examinations of April-May foraffiliated colleges will be held after the end of lockdownperiod

The varsity, a premier institution in Tamil Nadu saidthe end-semester exams, including special examinations forstudents who have exhausted the maximum period of study willbe rescheduled for the affiliated institutions in view of thelockdown

In a release here, the varsity's Controller ofExaminations said "the revised time-table for the saidexaminations of April/May 2020 will be published afresh afterthe lockdown." PTI VGNROH ROH

