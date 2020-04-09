Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Ensuring education for high school students in Assam's Hailakandi district

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:31 IST
Lockdown: Ensuring education for high school students in Assam's Hailakandi district

To reduce academic loss of students due to closure of schools following the coronavirus pandemic, authorities in Assam's Hailakandi district have launched distance learning programme in some educational institutions. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT)- based programme has been launched in 13 higher secondary schools, 33 high schools, and 52 Islamic educational institutions, a district administration spokesman said on Thursday.

Inspector of Schools Rajiv Kumar Jha asked teachers not to consider the lockdown period as holiday but as an opportunity to work from home for the benefit of students. A directory containing mobile numbers with WhatsApp and e-mail IDs of students and teachers have been compiled through which learning materials such as written text, teaching videos, YouTube videos, question-answer practice sets and classwork materials are shared daily with students.

The programme has been taken up from April 2 following instructions from the managing director of Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan, Jha said. "Homework is assigned to students and their answers are checked.

"A screenshot of the classes being held per school daily is shared in our district WhatsApp group," said Jha. The classes are conducted during school hours and are based on textbooks, he said.

Appreciating the head of institutions and the teachers for holding such classes in 100 per cent secondary schools in Hailakandi district, Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) Chairman R C Jain suggested covering more students, particularly those who cannot afford a smartphone, under the programme..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IS attack in Syria kills 18 regime forces: monitor

Islamic State group jihadists on Thursday killed at least 18 regime fighters in an attack in central Syria, a war monitor said. Pro-government fighters backed by Russian air strikes were battling off the jihadists on the outskirts of the de...

President confident CSIR enable SA to fight against COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR technology and data which will enable the country to fight against the Coronavirus COVID-19.As a nation, we should be proud that w...

COVID-19: Hry govt to pay double salary to govt doctors, nurses

The Haryana government on Thursday announced to pay double salary to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. Chief Minister Manohar ttar made the announcement after a meeting ...

Italy govt wins Senate confidence vote on decree to help virus-hit economy

The Italian government on Thursday won a confidence vote in the Senate on an emergency decree that lays out measures worth 25 billion euros 28 billion to support the economy battered by a severe COVID-19 outbreak. The package, dubbed the He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020