Maha: Class X geography, work experience exams cancelled

Maharashtra School EducationMinister Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday announced the cancellationof Class X Geography and Work Experience examinations in viewof the lockdown on place for the novel coronavirus

The decision to issue marks or grades will be taken upas per procedure laid down by the Maharashtra State Secondaryand Higher Secondary Education Board, she said

The Class IX and XI exams have been cancelled andmarks will be given as per first semester performance afterwhich students will be promoted to the next class, Gaikwadsaid.

