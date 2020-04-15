Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: JNUSU urges varsity admin to setup mental health helpline for students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:55 IST
COVID-19: JNUSU urges varsity admin to setup mental health helpline for students

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday urged the administration to launch a mental health helpline to counsel students stressed about curtailed academics due to ongoing lockdown. In a statement, the varsity said it has launched a COVID-19 portal to provide verified information on coronavirus, steps taken by JNU and public institutions as well as research related information. The students' union appeal to the varsity comes in the backdrop of a University Grants Commission directive asking all universities and colleges to set up mental health helplines to address students' concerns during the health crisis. "These are certainly difficult times, and as we know a lot of students are battling with issues of mental health

The fear of academic losses, questions regarding the future, caring responsibilities, issues coming on the back of the extended period of stay at home among other myriad issues have made many students feel even more vulnerable," the students' union said in a letter to Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. Stressing that it is important to extend support in every way possible way to all students, the union asked him to start an initiative to "offer psychological support and counselling to the students of JNU, to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic that is one of the most tumultuous moments in our recent past". Other central varsities like Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia had started counseling students much before the UGC directive. The JNU’s COVID-19 portal will collect select information from public domain, official circulars, guidelines, research milestones, challenges and opportunities for the university’s students, faculty, staff and the community at large, it said. Feedback or suggestions about the website -- http://jnu.ac.in/covid 19 can be sent to covid19@jnu.ac.in, it added. "COVID-19 pandemic is a matter of great concern for all of us. As part of our commitment to the JNU community and to the nation at large, we recognise our role in unitedly fighting this pandemic and providing academic leadership towards this objective," Kumar said. JNU has a large number of faculty members who are involved in information dissemination, data mining, vaccine and diagnosis research that have direct or indirect implications for effectively dealing with the disease and secondary issues arising from it, he said

The varsity has also formed a COVID-19 task force, led by Professor Pawan Dhar, which is looking into the possible ways of working with national agencies to enable the best use of JNU resources for public welfare, the varsity said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown 2: Relaxation to help bring liquidity in market, says JSW Steel

Welcoming the fresh guidelines for the second phase of lockdown, JSW Steel on Wednesday said the renewed measures will help restart economic activity and allow liquidity in the market. As per the fresh government guidelines issued on Wednes...

Goldman Sachs buys shares worth over Rs 176 cr in IndusInd Bank

Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte on Wednesday picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore in IndusInd Bank, through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange NSE, Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte-ODI boug...

Rich countries agree to help poorer nations handle debt

The worlds richest countries agreed Wednesday to freeze poor nations debt obligations, shortly after nearly 20 European and African leaders made a joint appeal for a massive international effort to boost Africas coronavirus response, saying...

Nirav Modi's next extradition hearing in PNB fraud case on April 28, faces additional CBI charges

A UK court has extended the judicial remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering case, for a hearing to take plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020