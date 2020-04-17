In lockdown, UP Higher Education department uses e-learning tools for benefit of students

Uttar Pradesh's Higher Education department has made elaborate efforts in the midst of COVID-19 lockdown to help students studying in different state universities and colleges in availing benefits of online learning. During the lockdown period, 65,943 e-contents have been prepared by the teachers of various state universities and colleges across the state.

All of the new e-contents are available on the respective university/college websites, which are being continuously accessed by the students to complete their course curriculum, a government spokesman said. In addition to material on pdf format, the contents are also available in the form of PowerPoint presentations and audio-video recordings. All the newly-produced contents are being monitored by the vice chancellors of the respective universities, he said.

Apart from this, 2,23,930 online classes of different subjects have been conducted by 10,087 teachers of various state universities and colleges across the state during the lockdown period. These classes are being attended by an average of 1,44,431 students per day, he added. During the lockdown, 4,677 teachers have conducted various online courses and published 2,823 research papers, books, etc.

At the same time, the higher educational institutions are putting out information for students and parents about the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and preventive measures being taken. Since the lockdown began, 1,989 online meetings and 1,463 online training programs have been organised by the universities and colleges in the state.

In addition, online conferences, workshops and courses have also been conducted through five different webinars. The students are studying subjects related to their interest through e-learning tools such as SWAYAM, MOOCs and NPTEL, the spokesman further said.

