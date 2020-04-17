Complain if schools demand fees during lockdown: Maha minister

Parents can complain to district education officers if schools demanded fees during lockdown period, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday. In a statement, Gaikwad said the government had issued an order on March 30 that schools and other educational institutions should not demand fees during lockdown.

The directive said that they can start fee collection after the lockdown is lifted, she pointed out. "I have got complaints that demand for fees is still being made and parents are being pressurized to pay fees now even though the lockdown period is till May 3," the minister said.

"Parents can complain about this to the district education officer who will ensure implementation of the order," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

