Left Menu
Development News Edition

Examine issue of school fee payment, salary of teachers sensitively: CBSE to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:41 IST
Examine issue of school fee payment, salary of teachers sensitively: CBSE to states

In the wake of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the CBSE on Friday advised states and union territories to examine the issues of school fees payment and salaries to teachers "sensitively and holistically" keeping in mind the interest of all stakeholders. The lockdown, which was from March 25 to April 14, has been extended by the Centre to May 3 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Keeping in view the present situation of the countrywide lockdown, and difficulties being face by all stakeholders in the school education system due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, it is requested that the state governments may examine the issue of lumpsum payment of school fees and teacher's salaries sensitively and holistically considering the interest of all stakeholders concerned," CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a letter to chief secretaries of states and union territories. "The States and UTs may consider issuing suitable instructions on periodicity of payment of school fees and payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff to be applicable during the period of the pandemic," he said. Thakur said that action taken at "your end may kindly be informed to the board to enable us to respond to the queries of our stakeholders." As per CBSE affiliation byelaws, fees is supposed to be be charged under the heads prescribed by the Department of Education of the states and union territories. The admission fee charged under any other head are also charged only as per the regulations of the appropriate government, the byelaws state.

The affiliation byelaws also empower the education department of states and union territories concerned to decide the manner in which fee can be collected..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR tests 28,542 samples for coronavirus on April 17

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR said that it has tested 28,542 samples for coronavirus on Friday. With this, the apex health research body has crossed 3 lakh mark by testing 3,32,583 samples for coronavirus as on April 17.A tota...

EXCLUSIVE-IKEA aims to start reopening stores in Europe in May

IKEA store owner Ingka Group, the worlds biggest furniture retailer, aims to start reopening shops in Europe in May after closures and sliding demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic slashed group sales by 60, its chief executive said. Most of ...

RBI concludes final tranche of Rs 1 lakh cr TLTRO, infuses Rs 25,000 cr

The Reserve Bank on Friday conducted the fourth and the final tranche of the Rs 1 lakh crore targeted long term repo operation TLTRO by infusing Rs 25,000 crore into the system. While the TLTRO was announced on March 27, the LTRO was introd...

BoE's Bailey orders banks to "put their backs into it" on COVID-19 loans

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Britains banks to speed up lending to companies as the coronavirus crisis threatens to deliver a historic blow to the economy, urging them to put their back into it and get on with it. Bailey said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020