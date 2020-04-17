Disciplinary action will be taken against students violating JNU lockdown guidelines: Varsity

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday warned students of disciplinary action if they violated lockdown guidelines imposed on the campus. In a notice issued by Chief Proctor Professor Dhananjay Singh, it was stated that some students were found violating the guidelines.

"Even as the essential service providers of JNU have been working tirelessly to meet the requirements of the university community, and ensuring their safety and security, it has been found that some students are openly flouting the COVID-19 guidelines, even after reminders, thereby putting themselves as well as the entire community at serious health risk," the notice said. It has been brought to the notice of the university administration that they have disregarded requests of shopkeepers and guards on duty to maintain queue, to keep social distancing and wear masks, it said.

"These students have also been purposelessly cycling and walking on the road. Such students are advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines in letter and spirit. Any violation of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines will invite disciplinary action," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.