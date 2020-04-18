DU VC urges ex-students to serve society during lockdown

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi on Saturday urged the institution's alumni to serve the society during the lockdown period. While highlighting the steps taken by the DU to ensure that students do not miss out on academics, the VC asked ex-students to also share with the university information on efforts made by them.

"You have been a constant pillar of support to the university and also a great contributor to nation-building. Today, your alma mater urges you to intensify your efforts to serve the society in whatever form you can from wherever you are located," he said. He said the ex-students could write to the university at UnitedAgainstCorona@du.ac.in.

