Dutch to start reopening schools May 11 after virus shutdown: PM

Dutch to start reopening schools May 11 after virus shutdown: PMPTI | Thehague | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:14 IST
Dutch primary schools will start to reopen on May 11 after a nearly month-long closure to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday
Pupils will be allowed back on a "part time" basis at primary schools and nurseries, Rutte told a press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Rutte