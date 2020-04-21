Left Menu
Dutch to start reopening schools May 11 after virus shutdown: PM

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:14 IST
Dutch to start reopening schools May 11 after virus shutdown: PM

Dutch primary schools will start to reopen on May 11 after a nearly month-long closure to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday

Pupils will be allowed back on a "part time" basis at primary schools and nurseries, Rutte told a press conference.

