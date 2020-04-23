Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: JNU approves recommendations made by schools on examinations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 00:43 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday approved the recommendations submitted by its various schools on conducting examinations in view of the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus. The classes were suspended due to the pandemic and there has been confusion over resumption of classes and exams in the situation.

The schools and special centres of the varsity were asked to submit their recommendations and these were approved by the Academic Council of the varsity online. "The Academic Council of JNU on April 20 endorsed a resolution through online circulation, thus validating the holding of classes and providing research guidance to students by the faculty members of all schools and special centres," it said.

"The council also approved the recommendations submitted by the deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres on the methods of holding semester examinations in their respective schools/centres, keeping in mind the difficulties of following the normal academic calendar and regular mode of such examinations in view of the ongoing lockdown related to coronavirus pandemic," the varsity said. The Academic Council has authorised the vice chancellor "to approve any additional suggestion/request that may come from any school or special centre for completing the current academic session and for starting the new academic session," it said. According to officials, offline exams will only be possible after lockdown, while schools and centres can conduct online exams if a consensus is reached on them with students.

The JNU Teachers' Association demanded that the proceedings of the "AC meeting that never was, be declared null and void" and the issue of completion of the winter semester be discussed in duly convened meetings of boards of studies and special committees after proper completion of the process of discussion at Centre levels. The teachers' body also said the agenda was circulated on April 19 to AC members and they were asked to convey their approval by April 20.

