Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad admin writes to director school education, wants summer vacation to be declared from May 1

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:55 IST
Ghaziabad admin writes to director school education, wants summer vacation to be declared from May 1

The district administration has written to the director school education, Uttar Pradesh to declare the summer vacation for schools from May 1 instead of May 20 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The academic session in schools in the district was scheduled to begin from May 1. However, the country is currently under a grip of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A recommendation has been made to the director of education to declare the summer vacation from May 1 instead of May 20. The academic session can be started from June 15, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said. The recommendation was made upon the request of several parent associations and students, he added.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. states ease coronavirus curbs, plot an economic path forward

Georgia started letting residents dine at restaurants and watch movies at theaters on Monday as more U.S. states from Minnesota to Mississippi took steps to ease coronavirus restrictions even though health experts warned it may be too early...

CBDT chargesheets 3 senior IRS officers for 'misguiding' young taxmen, divests them of duty

The CBDT on Monday issued charge sheets against three principal commissioner-rank IRS officers for misguiding young taxmen and unauthorisedly making public a report that called for a hike in taxes to fund the economic fallout of the COVID-1...

JJ Hospital suspends dialysis ops due to COVID-19 patient

State-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai has suspended operations of its dialysis department after a patient tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. He said 25 staffers at the department have been placed under quarantine a...

Burundi vote campaign begins in shadow of violence and COVID-19

Burundis political parties started campaigning for next months presidential elections on Monday despite opposition accusations of intimidation and the ongoing global coronavirus crisis.With only one death and 15 COVID-19 cases found in mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020