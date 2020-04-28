Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra govt seeks central funds for BharatNet-2 project

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:30 IST
Maharashtra govt seeks central funds for BharatNet-2 project

Maharashtra Minister for Information Technology Satej Patil on Tuesday demanded additional funds from the Centre for completion of BharatNet-2 project for providing digital connectivity in remote areas of the state. He put forward the demand while participating in a digital interaction with Union Minister for Electronics & Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad along with his counterparts from other states.

Patil said, Maharashtra is doing extremely well in implementing BharatNet-2 programme but we need financial help and guidance from the Centre. I would like to request the Centre to release funds for the same on priority. The ambitious programme aims to connect 1.25 lakh gram panchayats with fibre-network driven Internet services.

Maharashtra is building Mumbai as the financial technology capital (of India). We will expedite the process in the near future as it is right time to attract global eyeballs, he said. The minister also sought an Aadhaar-enabled payment system to provide financial assistance to people residing in remote areas.

During the interaction, Patil underlined the importance of virtual learning but said some applications used for this purpose are not safe in terms of privacy. Virtual learning will be ubiquitous in the future.

We have observed some security issues in the apps currently being used by the education sector. "The government should share guidelines about the usage of such apps and recommend a few tools that the government feels are appropriate, Patil said.

It will be great if we can devise a Make in India tool for the same. All government and zilla parishad schools should get such a facility at reasonable cost or for free, he said..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

523 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

There are a total of 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, Department of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka informed on Tuesday. It informed that there are 295 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka presently, while ...

Study focusing male body image portrayals on Instagram

In a novel study based on mens image on Instagram, researchers found that the majority of posts showed men with low body fat, while only a small fraction depicted men with high body fat. The study published in the journal Cyberpsychology, B...

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 937, cases climb to 29,974

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 937 and the number of cases climbed to 29,974 in the country on Tuesday, registering an increase of 51 deaths and 1,594 cases since Monday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of act...

Decision on parole to Lalu awaited; Tejashwi cites reports of doctors attending him quarantined

With the Jharkhand government yet to decide on giving parole to jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of doctors attending his father being quaran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020