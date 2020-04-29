CBSE 10th and 12th Exams to be Conducted After Lockdown

CBSE 10th and 12th Exams to be Conducted After LockdownDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:07 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today took Twitter and made it clear that it will conduct the board examination for Class 10 and 12 after the lockdown is over in the country.
The CBSE wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: "Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding CBSE Class 10th board exams. It is reiterated that the board's decision to hold the exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and 12 stands the same as mentioned in the circular dated April 1, 2020."
Press Release dated 29.04.2020 regrading CBSE Exams@DrRPNishank @HRDMinistry @OfficeOfSDhotre @PIB_India @PTI_News @DDNewslive @AkashvaniAIR pic.twitter.com/XtXvET66fm— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) April 29, 2020
