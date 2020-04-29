Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ask channels to give free TV time to states for educational broadcasts: Punjab minister to Centre

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:48 IST
Ask channels to give free TV time to states for educational broadcasts: Punjab minister to Centre

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday suggested the Centre to direct all the TV channels to provide a free of cost two-hour time slot per day to state governments to broadcast lectures. Singla gave the suggestion in a video conference with Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, an official statement said here. He suggested that all the TV channels, including government, private and news channels, under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 be directed to provide a free of cost two-hour time slot per day to state governments for educational broadcasts.

The education minister described this as the need of the hour to compensate for the loss of education hours due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. He said as the Disaster Management Act, 2005 is imposed in the country, the central government has all the rights reserved with it.

The education minister said Punjab should at least be provided four dedicated channels of Doordarshan to broadcast lectures for various classes. The channels should be made available at least six hours a day followed by a repeat broadcast, he said.

Singla said all telecom companies should be directed to provide free internet service to achieve the target of providing free online classes and wider reach to the poor. To ease anxiety and stress levels of the students preparing for remaining board exams, he said class 10 students should be promoted based on their pre-board results and internal assessment, while class 12 students should be allowed to complete their examinations as early as possible.

The Punjab School Education Board has already issued orders for printing of books, the minister said. Out of the 1.6 crore books required, 70 lakh books have already been printed, he added.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US places 10 countries including India on 'Priority Watch List' for IP protection

The US on Wednesday placed India on the Priority Watch List for lack of sufficient measurable improvements to its Intellectual Property framework on long-standing and new challenges that have negatively affected American right holders over ...

PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show...

Centre asks states, UTs to ensure accessibility features at COVID-19 centres for PwDs

The central government on Wednesday asked states and union territories to ensure basic physical accessibility features for persons with disabilities PwD at centres for COVID-19 testing, quarantine facilities and treatment at hospitals, a st...

Zimbabwe central bank to cut main lending rate to 15% from May 1

Zimbabwes central bank said on Wednesday it would cut its main lending rate to 15 from 25 effective May 1 as part of measures to help the economy deal with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.The southern African nations economy was alr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020