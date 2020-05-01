J'khand students stuck in Kota set to return home

J'khand students stuck in Kota set to return homePTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:21 IST
The Jharkhand government is facilitating the return of students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota -- the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants -- following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. "Resident Commissioner, Jharkhand, M R Meena, is on his way to Kota to facilitate the return of the stranded students," an official release here said.
The students are most likely to return via a special train from Kota to Ranchi. With the Union Home Ministry relaxing lockdown norms to facilitate the inter-state movement of people, hundreds of those stuck outside are set to return to Jharkhand in the next 24 hours, official sources said.
