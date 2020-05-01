Left Menu
Radio lesson for class 9, 10 students in Assam s Barak Valley

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:44 IST
The education authorities of Barak Valley in Assam have joined hands with the All India Radio to impart audio lessons to students of classes 9 and 10 to minimise their academic losses. Initially, students of Cachar and Hailakandi districts will be covered from May 3 to May 8 by the programme in which recorded lectures of teachers will be aired, an official release said here.

Barak Valley has another district, Karimganj, but the authorities have not announced anything for it so far. "The educational broadcast will enable students to learn through the medium of radio while sitting in their homes. The idea behind the initiative is to engage the students and to reach out to them during the nationwide lockdown," Hailakandi Inspector of Schools Rajiv Kumar Jha said.

The radio classes are being initiated at the instruction of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) for students not having access to the internet or do not have smartphones, he added. "The SEBA has already started information and communications technology (ICT) enabled distance learning programme covering the syllabus of secondary classes," Jha said.

He said teachers have been selected from Cachar and Hailakandi districts and they will be delivering lessons as per curriculum for the students of classes 9 and 10 through the radio from coming Sunday to Friday. "The lessons will be aired on the All India Radio, Silchar, during day time for which time slots have already been specified by the station. Recorded lectures of government school teachers will be relayed and students can listen to them," he added.

The SEBA is exploring all options to reach out to students online and offline to minimise the academic loss due to coronavirus lockdown, he added..

