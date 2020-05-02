Left Menu
4 buses carrying 74 students stranded at Kota arrive in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:00 IST
4 buses carrying 74 students stranded at Kota arrive in Pune

Over 70 students from Maharashtra, who were stranded at Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown, were brought to Pune in four buses early on Saturday, officials said. The Maharashtra government had sent buses to Rajasthan to bring back nearly 1,800 students.

"Four buses carrying 74 students reached the Swargate bus stand here. The last bus reached the depot in the early hours of Saturday," a district official said. "All the students and eight drivers went through a health screening and none of them were found with COVID-19 symptoms," he said.

They were allowed to go after being given "home quarantine" stamp on their hands, the official added. He said that these students are from Pune and adjoining districts.

A number of students from Maharashtra had been staying at Kota to take coaching classes for the preparation of various competitive entrance examinations after Class 12. PTI SPK NP NP.

