AIIMS makes it mandatory for patients to wear masks in emergency, other patient-care areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:06 IST
The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Director, AIIMS on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

The AIIMS has made it mandatory for patients to wear masks while visiting the emergency or other patient-care areas in the hospital and will provide one to anybody who does not have a mask. The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Director, AIIMS on Friday.

"It has been decided that it has to be ensured that all patients coming to AIIMS OPD, emergency, in-patient wards or any other patient-care areas ought to be wearing face masks (cloth mask/surgical mask) till the time they are in the hospital. "If the patients are having and using their own masks, it is alright. But if the patients coming to any patient-care area is not wearing his/her own face mask, he or she would be provided with a triple-layer surgical mask or cloth mask at the point of the first contact by the ANS/designated nursing officer, who will also advise the patient to ensure wearing it all times," the AIIMS administration said in a communique to the chiefs of all centres, heads of departments and other hospital officers.

The administration asked the ANS/administrative in-charges of all patient-care areas in the hospital and all the centres to get the required quantity of triple-layer surgical masks issued from the store sections concerned and ensure its availability at all times. The Union health ministry had issued an advisory asking people to wear "homemade face covers", particularly when they step out of their residences.

In the "Advisory on the use of Homemade Protective Cover for Face and Mouth", the government said using such masks will help in protecting the community at large and that certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face masks for the general public. "It is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their houses. This will help in protecting the community at large," it said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,223 and the number of cases climbed to 37,776 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.

