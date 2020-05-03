Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nurse at AIIMS, Rishikesh tests COVID-19 positive, cases in U'khand rise to 60

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:38 IST
Nurse at AIIMS, Rishikesh tests COVID-19 positive, cases in U'khand rise to 60

A 29-year-old nursing officer at AIIMS, Rishikesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of cases in Uttarakhand to 60. She was posted in ICU of the hospital's medicine department and had indirectly came in contact with a coronavirus patient who died at the facility on Friday, nodal officer for COVID-19 cases at the hospital Madhur Uniyal said.           The nurse showed symptoms of the disease on April 30, he said.

Additional SDM Apoorva Pandey said the lane in which the nursing officer was living on rent on Veerbhadra Marg has been sealed. Out of the total 60 patients in the state, 39 have recovered and one has died. Twenty patients are undergoing treatment, a health bulletin said.

PTI  ALM  DPB.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Two criminals injured in police encounter in Greater Noida

Two alleged criminals were held after they got injured in an encounter with the police on a highway in Greater Noida, officials said on Sunday. Their two other partners managed to escape during the gunfight that broke out late on Saturday n...

Handwara encounter exposed evil design of Pakistan to disrupt peace: JKAP

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party JKAP on Sunday said the killing of five security forces personnel in an encounter in Kupwara district has exposed Pakistans evil designs to disrupt peace in the Union Territory. It said the killing was a big...

Violation of quarantine norms can lead to arrest: Odisha chief secy

Voicing concern over reports of a few migrants flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the state, the Odisha governmet on Sunday said those violating quarantine norms will face stringent action and can even be arrested. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy...

Iran set to reopen mosques in low-risk COVID-19 areas

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said Iran will reopen mosques in areas that have been consistently free of the new coronavirus, as the country begins to ease restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic outbreak. Irans h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020