Nurse at AIIMS, Rishikesh tests COVID-19 positive, cases in U'khand rise to 60

A 29-year-old nursing officer at AIIMS, Rishikesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of cases in Uttarakhand to 60. She was posted in ICU of the hospital's medicine department and had indirectly came in contact with a coronavirus patient who died at the facility on Friday, nodal officer for COVID-19 cases at the hospital Madhur Uniyal said. The nurse showed symptoms of the disease on April 30, he said.

Additional SDM Apoorva Pandey said the lane in which the nursing officer was living on rent on Veerbhadra Marg has been sealed. Out of the total 60 patients in the state, 39 have recovered and one has died. Twenty patients are undergoing treatment, a health bulletin said.

