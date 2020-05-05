Left Menu
Development News Edition

I&B Ministry allots free slot to Rajasthan govt for broadcasting educational content on AIR stations

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:53 IST
I&B Ministry allots free slot to Rajasthan govt for broadcasting educational content on AIR stations

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has allotted a 55-minute slot everyday till June 30 to the Rajasthan government for broadcasting educational content on 25 All India Radio (AIR) stations in the state. School education minister Govind Singh Dotasara informed that the ministry has allotted a free slot and school students of the state will now be able to listen to the educational content through AIR. He said his department had urged the government of India to provide free slots for student classes, which has been approved. "The Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCRT) will provide contents, which will run daily till June 30," Dotasara said.  The minister said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state BJP president Satish Poonia too had urged the Centre to provide the free slot on AIR.

He said the broadcasting of classes will benefit students from class 1 to 12. RSCRT has made the list of experts who will prepare the content. AIR, in a letter to RSCRT, stated that the broadcast will be done from 25 stations, including 16 primaries and nine relay stations. AIR can upload the content provided on its digital platform after signing an MoU for the same.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

No community transmission of COVID-19, behavioural changes may be new 'healthy' normal: Harsh Vardhan

India has so far been able to stave off community transmission of COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, expressing the hope that behavioural changes brought about by the infection could become the new normal for a healthy soci...

FOREX-Euro drops after German court ruling fuels uncertainty

The euro weakened across the board on Tuesday after a German consitutional court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying government bonds if the European Central Bank cannot prove those purchases are needed. The decision did not apply to...

COVID-19: India gives 200,000 HCQ tablets, other medical supplies to Myanmar

India on Tuesday provided 200,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and other medical equipment to Myanmar to aid its fight against the deadly coronavirus. Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed over the medical supplies to the official...

Report: Israeli airstrikes on eastern Syria kill 14 fighters

Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria killed 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters and wounded others, some seriously, an opposition war monitoring group said Tuesday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the late Monday strikes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020