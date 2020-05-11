Greek teachers object to livestreaming classes

A national teachers' union in Greece says a government decision to livestream school classes could violate children's privacy rights and should be revised

Classes for the final year of high school reopened Monday, with lower grades to follow next week. The livestreaming allows teachers to rotate student attendance and keep classrooms at 50% capacity or below

Stelios Petsas, a government spokesman, said the online class coverage would remain in effect, noting that the Greek independent Data Protection Authority "had been consulted and provided written consent". Greece's COVID-19 death toll remained at 151 Monday with no new fatalities being reported since Saturday. Ten new cases brought the confirmed total to 2,726, the Health Ministry said.