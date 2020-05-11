Left Menu
Development News Edition

Helpline launched for counselling of students in Odisha universities

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:43 IST
Helpline launched for counselling of students in Odisha universities

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday launched a helpline to counsel the students of all the universities in Odisha, who are in mental distress in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Central University of Odisha introduced the helpline, "Bharosa", with an objective to provide mental and psychological assistance to the students of universities in the state during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the mental health concern of students is of great importance and the helpline, 08046801010, is a good initiative, the minister said after inaugurating it through a video conference. The minister urged other central and state universities and institutions of higher education across the country to emulate the initiative that will provide cognitive emotional rehabilitation services to students.

He said the efforts of the Human Resource Development ministry in safeguarding the future of students and emphasised on the steps taken with regard to the new academic calendar and virtual mode of education. Central University of Odisha vice chancellor Prof I Ramabrahmam highlighted the features of the helpline that seeks to address the problems of distressed students in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said the "Bharosa" can address concern of any student of any university in Odisha, and over 400 calls have been received in the pilot phase of the project. State Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo appreciated the efforts of the university and hoped that it will help students during the crisis period.

Dr Meena Hariharan, President, Association of Health Psychologists, the collaborating agency with the central university for the initiative, congratulated the authorities of the institute..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Justice Department weighs hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

The U.S. Justice Department is weighing whether to file hate crime charges against the white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down while jogging in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, department sp...

Nirav Modi's extradition trial begins in London

By Poonam Joshi Westminster Magistrates Court in Central London on Monday saw the start of another extradition trial involving another high profile Indian fugitive - this time the flamboyant diamond dealer Nirav Modi, who is accused of swin...

Singapore's health ministry confirms 486 new coronavirus cases, reports one additional death

Singapores health ministry on Monday confirmed 486 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 23,787.The health ministry said the number of cases, the lowest in a week, were partly distorted by fewer tests being processed as o...

Delhi govt initiates deliberations on how to re-open city post lockdown

The Delhi government on Monday initiated deliberations on how to re-open the national capital after the coronavirus-forced lockdown ends, an official said. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev held a meeting with top officers of the government to disc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020