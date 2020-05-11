Helpline launched for counselling of students in Odisha universities

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday launched a helpline to counsel the students of all the universities in Odisha, who are in mental distress in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Central University of Odisha introduced the helpline, "Bharosa", with an objective to provide mental and psychological assistance to the students of universities in the state during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the mental health concern of students is of great importance and the helpline, 08046801010, is a good initiative, the minister said after inaugurating it through a video conference. The minister urged other central and state universities and institutions of higher education across the country to emulate the initiative that will provide cognitive emotional rehabilitation services to students.

He said the efforts of the Human Resource Development ministry in safeguarding the future of students and emphasised on the steps taken with regard to the new academic calendar and virtual mode of education. Central University of Odisha vice chancellor Prof I Ramabrahmam highlighted the features of the helpline that seeks to address the problems of distressed students in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said the "Bharosa" can address concern of any student of any university in Odisha, and over 400 calls have been received in the pilot phase of the project. State Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo appreciated the efforts of the university and hoped that it will help students during the crisis period.

Dr Meena Hariharan, President, Association of Health Psychologists, the collaborating agency with the central university for the initiative, congratulated the authorities of the institute..