DU final year exam for UG, PG from July 1; open book mode if COVID-19 situation doesn't improve

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:40 IST
The Delhi University will hold examinations for its final year post graduate and under graduate students from July 1 and in case the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak does not normalise, it will adopt 'Open Book' mode to conduct the test, the varsity said on Thursday. Under the 'Open-Book' mode of examination, the student will be able to refer books, notes and other study materials to answer the questions. Students will sit in their homes and will download question papers for their respective course from the portal. They will upload the answers in a span of two hours.

In a notification, the varsity said examinations for final year postgraduate and undergraduate students, including exams for students registered with School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will begin from July 1. "All these examinations shall be conducted in three sessions in a day including Sundays with a duration of two hours. A detailed date sheet is likely to be notified by the end of this month. "In case the situation does not appear to be normal in view of COVID-19 and to maintain social distancing, safety and health of the students, the university will adopt alternative mode of examinations i.e. Open Book Examinations (OBE) for final semester/term/year UG and PG students of all programmes and streams along with arrears (ER) of previous semesters/term/year," the notification said. Students will be allowed to attempt their examinations as per the date sheet and courses as filled in examination form from seating at home or any place as per instructions issued in this regard, the varsity said.  The varsity said separate guidelines for examinations of the students of first and second year in case of undergraduate programmes and first year in case of postgraduate programmes, shall be issued.

