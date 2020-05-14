Left Menu
Examination date of NET to be announced very soon: Union HRD Minister

The Minister expressed his gratitude to all the teachers for spreading awareness relating to COVID-19 among the students and society at large. 

Examination date of NET to be announced very soon: Union HRD Minister
The Union Minister, through his webinar, appealed to all the teachers to perform their duties and ensure the academic welfare of students even in the lockdown situation. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today gave a message of 'Acharya Devo Bhava' while interacting with teachers across the country through a webinar in New Delhi today. The Minister expressed his gratitude to all the teachers for spreading awareness relating to COVID-19 among the students and society at large. A large number of teachers joined the webinar and also asked questions to the Union Minister.

The Union Minister made two big announcements during this webinar. In response to a question, he said that the examination date of NET will be announced very soon. He also announced that teachers who have completed the recruitment process of Navodaya Vidyalaya will get an appointment after lockdown.

The Union Minister, through his webinar, appealed to all the teachers to perform their duties and ensure the academic welfare of students even in the lockdown situation. He said that in India, the importance of a Guru has always been more than God and that is why we should respect all the teachers keeping the spirit of Acharya Devo Bhavah. He added that in this crisis the teachers also acted like front line workers and their work is highly appreciated.

Shri Pokhriyal said that the country is going through an unprecedented health emergency at this time. It is a difficult time for everyone where parents have their own concerns and students have their own. The responsibility of a teacher gets bigger because he is the guardian of many children at once and he has to take care of everyone without any bias. Teachers across the country have discharged their responsibilities, which is commendable.

During the interaction, Shri Pokhriyal said that due to the efforts made by the teachers, the online education system of the country is proved successful. Many teachers were not expert in technology but still, they trained themselves for the benefit of students and contributed to online education. The crisis period has further confirmed that if the teacher of the country is strong and responsible, then that country will always go on the path of development. The Union

Minister also mourned the death of a teacher of primary school in Delhi due to Corona Virus.

While replying to the question regarding the opening of schools post lockdown, the Minister informed that the school administration and teachers will carry out the various tasks such as defining specific roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders at the school level, defining and establishing Health and Hygiene and other Safety Protocols or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) before and after the opening of schools, redefining or readjusting School Calendar and Annual Curriculum Plans, ensuring a smooth transition of students from home-based schooling during lockdown to formal schooling and ensuring emotional well-being of students.

He added that school will prepare checklists to ensure they dont miss out anything. CBSE will be sharing the checklists soon.

While replying to question on appointments of teachers, the Minister said that the more than 8000 appointments in Kendriya Vidyalayas were done and nearly 2500 appointments are done in Navodaya Vidyalayas. He added that more than 12000 teachers were appointed in the Universities. The teachers selected in the recruitment process of Navodaya Vidyalaya will get appointment letters once the lockdown ends. Shri Pokhriyal said that our government believes that the posts of teachers should not be kept vacant and the Ministry is taking all possible steps to fill the vacancies soon.

Responding to the question on teachers training Shri Pokhriyal said that the training of teachers for the online education system is going on with full readiness and lakhs of teachers are also undergoing training. Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission on Teachers training (PMMMNMTT), training of teachers is being organized for the use of e-learning resources.

The Minister also informed that the teacher's participation has increased in these training programs. Teachers have expressed their willingness to connect themselves with new technologies to teach students.

While concluding the session the Minister thanked all the teachers for patiently following the guidelines of the Health Department relating to Social Distancing, etc and, motivating students and parents to follow these guidelines. The Minister thanked teachers for participating with full sincerity in this war against COVID 19. He also urged all the teachers to send their suggestions on Twitter and Facebook on any important issues relating to education.

(With Inputs from PIB)

