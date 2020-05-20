Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools to reopen on 1 June with Grade 7 and 12 learners

Motshekga called on parents to work closely with schools to ensure that learners with pre-existing illnesses are also assisted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-05-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 07:08 IST
Schools to reopen on 1 June with Grade 7 and 12 learners
The Minister unveiled the staggered return of pupils as the government continues to ease the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

Schools will reopen on 1 June 2020 with Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners returning to the classroom, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Tuesday.

"Independent and public ordinary schools will open even in the metropolitan areas. Every school must adhere to and observe the health and safety protocols that will be put in place. We will start with grades 7 and 12 and small schools. The other grades will follow in due course," said the Minister.

The reopening of schools follows the National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet's approval of the Basic Education Department's (DBE) plan to return to the classroom in a staggered approach.

The return of other grades is yet to be announced.

The Minister unveiled the staggered return of pupils as the government continues to ease the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Following the backing of Cabinet, the Minister announced that a revised school calendar will be gazetted soon.

The pending calendar will indicate the opening and closing dates of schools and the breaks in between.

In preparation for the reopening of schools, delivery of COVID-19 essentials such as sanitisers, masks, water and sanitation is currently underway in schools across the country.

"The reports we got are showing that preparations have been taking place and good progress has been made. All indications are that the preconditions for the reopening of schools will be met obviously with the premium being on saving lives," said the Minister in the virtual briefing.

Meanwhile, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has entered into an Implementation Protocol agreement with the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation and Rand Water to ensure the delivery of water to schools.

Addressing comorbidities

Working with health professionals and the Department of Public Service and Administration, Motshekga said teachers and staff who have comorbidities and are vulnerable to COVID-19, are being profiled.

This is so as to determine a guide on how to manage them.

Motshekga called on parents to work closely with schools to ensure that learners with pre-existing illnesses are also assisted.

"Schools will work with parents to obtain the information which once again needs to be treated with the utmost care. This matter is of paramount importance and we appeal for cooperation in this regard," she said.

Special schools

Mindful of the needs of learners with disabilities, the DBE is working with provinces to ensure that special schools are adequately provided for in all the plans put together.

During a consultation with social partners, Motshekga said it became clear that a different approach was needed when it comes to special schools.

"We are working with organisations who are advising us on the best way forward regarding the phased-approach of the special schools. Our planning and procurement have considered the needs of learners with disabilities and those in special schools. Provinces have put in place plans that will ensure that no child is compromised," said the Minister.

Early Childhood Development Centres

With the further easing of lockdown restrictions, several people in addition to those providing essential services returned to work opening a gap for the childcare of these workers.

Bearing this in mind, Motshekga said the department will maintain a delicate balance between allowing Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDCs) to operate, alongside the safety and health of the children and their caregivers.

"The regulations for Level 3 are being finalised and we believe there will be a solution to this matter very soon.

"We are working together with the Department of Social Development on this matter as it straddles both departments at the moment," she said.

To monitor implementation on the delivery of essentials and adherence to guidelines, the department has appointed a consortium of independent monitors.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Japan defence ministry investigating potential hack of next-gen missile details -Asahi

Japans defence ministry is investigating a possible leak of details of a new state-of-the-art missile in a large-scale cyber attack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Wednesday. The ministry suspects hacker...

NFL expects positive tests, focuses on proper response

As the NFL prepares for the eventual return of football activities and the start of a season amid the coronavirus pandemic, its chief medical officer is focused on responding properly when some players and staff inevitably test positive for...

Betway announces sponsorship of DreamHack Masters Spring

With esports gaining increased attention from bettors amid the coronavirus pandemic, online gambling company Betway announced Tuesday that it is sponsoring the DreamHack Masters Spring. A 300,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event, Dream...

Michigan dams collapse, residents told to evacuate

Michigans county of Midland said on Tuesday two dams have collapsed due storm and heavy rains in the past few days and residents nearby were told to evacuate immediately. The Edenville Dam and Sanford Dam have failed. Residents of Edenville...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020