Left Menu
Development News Edition

RGU selected for NCSSR scheme by Union Sports Ministry

PTI | Itanagara | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:39 IST
RGU selected for NCSSR scheme by Union Sports Ministry

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has selected Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, to establish a centre of excellence on Sports Science Education and Research under the National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) scheme, officials said. The centre would conduct MSc and PhD programmes in sports sciences and conduct collaborative research in the area of sports sciences which would lead to enhancement of performance of Indian sportspersons in international competitions.

A letter from the ministry to RGU vice-chancellor on Monday informed that the total estimated cost for three years is Rs 3.50 crore per PG programme to cover the expenditure and after three years, the grantee institution has to be self-reliant to continue the scheme. "The university needs to carry out gap analysis in infrastructure and human resources with timelines and fund requirements to bridge the gaps. On submission of the proposal, the department of Sports would give necessary financial approval," the letter said.

It added that the grantee university would be required to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sports Authority of India (SAI) and NCSSR to support high performance sportsmen preparing for national and international competitions and other SAI schemes and should work more closely with national and state sports organizations. "Data and records of the sportspersons should be managed by the centre and should be shared with the counterparts," the letter said, adding all the identified universities should make a consortium and work jointly for research, curriculum development and scientific support service to be provided to sportspersons.

The centre would conduct certificate courses (six months) in sports anthropometry, sports biochemistry, sports biomechanics and performance analysis, sports nutrition, sports physiology, sports psychology, sports training methods/fitness management and sports physiotherapy with a minimum of 10 students per discipline. It would also conduct masters (PG) programme (two years) in all the disciplines with 10 students each.

Moreover, the centre would also conduct PhD programme for four students in sports nutrition..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Vegetable seller, his friend robbed of mobile phone and cash amid lockdown

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a vegetable seller and his friend while they were going to the Ghazipur Mandi, police said on Wednesday. Those arrested were identified as Kanhiya 22, A...

Russia plans to send new supply of wheat to North Korea -Interfax

Russia plans to send a new supply of wheat to North Korea to help the country before it starts harvesting its winter barley in June, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian embassy to North Korea. Russia sent 25,0...

New infections mar South Korean students' return to school

The discovery of new coronavirus cases in two students marred the reopening of South Korean schools on Wednesday, forcing 75 high schools to turn pupils away amid fears among some teachers that it was unsafe for classes to resume. Some stud...

PM Modi appreciates medical personnel associated with Ayushman Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his happiness as the number of the beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat has crossed one crore.In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said it would make every Indian proud that the number ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020