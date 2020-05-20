Left Menu
CBSE handbooks on Cybersecurity, 21st Century Skills, Principals released

Shri Pokhriyal lauded the efforts of CBSE for preparing the booklets to benefit all the stakeholders under the entire education system of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:25 IST
Shri Pokhriyal further informed that through the booklet  'In Pursuit of Excellence- A Handbook for Principals',  the principals of schools will be made aware of the Board's systems and other useful information. Image Credit: Twitter(@HRDMinistry)

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today released through video conferencing three handbooks prepared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on measures taken by the Board to adopt value-based global standards of education, in New Delhi today.

Releasing these three booklets, the Union Minister informed that the Handbook 'Cyber safety-A Handbook for Students of Secondary & Senior Secondary Schools' ' is prepared to create awareness about cybersecurity among the students from class IX to XII. He said that the booklet will be a perfect guide for teenagers who use the internet and other digital platforms frequently may face a variety of security risks.

Shri Pokhriyal further informed that through the booklet 'In Pursuit of Excellence- A Handbook for Principals', the principals of schools will be made aware of the Board's systems and other useful information. It will ensure better coordination between schools and CBSE administration. He added that the third booklet is '21st Century Skills: A Handbook' through which CBSE will make everyone aware of 21st-century skills and motivate them to use them in their daily life.

Shri Pokhriyal lauded the efforts of CBSE for preparing the booklets to benefit all the stakeholders under the entire education system of the country. The Minister hoped that these booklets will help in developing a better understanding of the cybersecurity, improving efficiency, gaining skills and leadership experience.

(With Inputs from PIB)

