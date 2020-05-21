Gzb administration deploys 45 teams on buses to pick up workers marching back home

The Ghaziabad administration has deployed 45 official teams to patrol the key roads of the district in as many buses to pick up migrant workers march back to their native places and ferry them to shelter homes before arranging their onward journey, said officials on Thursday. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said arrangements have been made following the instruction of Chief Minioster Yogi Adityanath who has stressed upon various districts’ administration to ensure that migrant workers are not left to their fate and to extend them all possible help.

As per the CM’s instructions, the district administration has deployed 45 buses with government officials to patrol key roads being taken by workers on their way back home, said Pandey. As soon as patrolling officials find workers marching back home, they put them in buses with due adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, he said, adding they are subsequently brought to the workers’ shelter on Delhi-Meerut road. At the shelter home, they are being provided proper food and lodging facility besides being examined for possible COVID-19 symptoms, he said.

After medical checkup and thermal test, their names are registered for travelling passes in trains and buses to their destinations. Around 125 buses have been pressed into service to carry workers to their destinations daily, the DM said, adding in last one week 66,000 workers have been sent to their villages.

To stop mass exodus of the workers, CM Yogi has also instructed the administration to provide employment to migrants as per their skills if they are willing to stay here in Ghaziabad. As and when lockdown regulations ease, the administration would leave no stone unturned to provide employment to workers, he added.