Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gzb administration deploys 45 teams on buses to pick up workers marching back home

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:48 IST
Gzb administration deploys 45 teams on buses to pick up workers marching back home

The Ghaziabad administration has deployed 45 official teams to patrol the key roads of the district in as many buses to pick up migrant workers march back to their native places and ferry them to shelter homes before arranging their onward journey, said officials on Thursday. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said arrangements have been made following the instruction of Chief Minioster Yogi Adityanath who has stressed upon various districts’ administration to ensure that migrant workers are not left to their fate and to extend them all possible help.

As per the CM’s instructions, the district administration has deployed 45 buses with government officials to patrol key roads being taken by workers on their way back home, said Pandey. As soon as patrolling officials find workers marching back home, they put them in buses with due adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, he said, adding they are subsequently brought to the workers’ shelter on Delhi-Meerut road. At the shelter home, they are being provided proper food and lodging facility besides being examined for possible COVID-19 symptoms, he said.

After medical checkup and thermal test, their names are registered for travelling passes in trains and buses to their destinations. Around 125 buses have been pressed into service to carry workers to their destinations daily, the DM said, adding in last one week 66,000 workers have been sent to their villages.

To stop mass exodus of the workers, CM Yogi has also instructed the administration to provide employment to migrants as per their skills if they are willing to stay here in Ghaziabad. As and when lockdown regulations ease, the administration would leave no stone unturned to provide employment to workers, he added.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Republicans press TikTok on use of kids' data, ties to Beijing

Two leading Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives wrote a letter to the founder of the popular video sharing app TikTok on Thursday, asking about potentially illegal use of data about children and ties to the Chinese government.R...

Kudlow says the U.S.-China trade deal is 'intact'

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal is intact despite Chinese purchases of U.S. goods that are running behind schedule due to coronavirus shutdowns and there will be no renegotia...

Imran Khan's former aide among six major millers acting like 'cartel': Official report

Pakistans six major millers, including a former confidante of Prime Minister Imran Khan, owing over 50 per cent of sugar production were acting like a cartel and under-reported sugar sales for years, according to a government report release...

Americans splurge at Walmart, Target as stimulus checks kick in

The Trump Administrations coronavirus relief payment provided a fillip to sales of major retailers in April as millions of Americans used the money to buy everything from video games to sewing machines even as the country struggles with rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020