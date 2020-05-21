Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 100 students stuck in hostels at Jamia Millia Islamia leave for Bihar in special buses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:08 IST
Over 100 students stuck in hostels at Jamia Millia Islamia leave for Bihar in special buses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 100 students hailing from Bihar, who were stuck in hostels at Jamia Millia Islamia due to the lockdown in view of COVID-19, left for their hometown in five special buses arranged by the varsity on Thursday, officials said. Buses left for Katihar, Purnea, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, carrying around 130 students with a student group leader in each of the bus to coordinate during the journey, the varsity said. Three students of West Bengal are also travelling in one of the bus going to Katihar. Two university guards (ex-army personnel) also accompanied the students in each bus, it added.

Information about travel detail of concerned students have also been conveyed to Bihar government and local administration of all 30 districts of the state by the Chief Proctor of the university, the varsity said. The university is closed in view of the lockdown and on the request of students the university coordinated with officials of Bihar and Delhi governments and sought permission for their travel in special buses arranged by the university, the varsity said.

Buses first left for Delhi government's health centre for screening of students for fever and other symptoms related to coronavirus and to complete other formalities. Buses were properly sanitised before leaving the campus, it said. Online teaching and evaluation is going on in the university as it is closed due to lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The university will now reopen in August for regular students if the situation normalises. Earlier, the varsity had for buses for students to travel to Jammu and Kashmir while they had also arranged buses to drop students at railway station to board trains to Jharkhand.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Republicans press TikTok on use of kids' data, ties to Beijing

Two leading Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives wrote a letter to the founder of the popular video sharing app TikTok on Thursday, asking about potentially illegal use of data about children and ties to the Chinese government.R...

Kudlow says the U.S.-China trade deal is 'intact'

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal is intact despite Chinese purchases of U.S. goods that are running behind schedule due to coronavirus shutdowns and there will be no renegotia...

Imran Khan's former aide among six major millers acting like 'cartel': Official report

Pakistans six major millers, including a former confidante of Prime Minister Imran Khan, owing over 50 per cent of sugar production were acting like a cartel and under-reported sugar sales for years, according to a government report release...

Americans splurge at Walmart, Target as stimulus checks kick in

The Trump Administrations coronavirus relief payment provided a fillip to sales of major retailers in April as millions of Americans used the money to buy everything from video games to sewing machines even as the country struggles with rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020