Maha Guv bats for final-year varsity exams, ticks off minister

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the issue of conduct of final-year university exams "without any further delay in the larger interest of students". In a letter to the CM, Koshyari said "not conducting the final year examinations by the universities amounts to breach of UGC guidelines".

Taking strong objection to the letter written by state Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant to UGC recommending cancellation of final year examinations, the governor asked Thackeray to issue suitable instructions to the minister for his "unwarranted intervention". This, Koshyari said, was in "violation of UGC guidelines and also the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016".

The governor stated that he was not apprised by the minister in the matter before recommending the cancellation of final year examinations to UGC, a Raj Bhavan statement said. The governor noted that as per provisions of the relevant Universities Act, universities have the power and duties to hold examinations and confer degrees upon successful students.

Koshyari noted it would not be "ethical or appropriate" to award degrees to final year students without conducting examinations, which results in violation of the provisions of the Universities Act. He observed that receiving degrees by students without undertaking any kind of examinations would have adverse impact on their higher studies, gradation and employability.

The governor pointed out that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has granted exemption from lockdown measures to the State Education Boards, CBSE, ICSE etc to conduct Class X and XII exams. The UGC has issued guidelines on lockdown measures covering important dimensions related to examinations, academic calendar, etc for adoption by universities, Koshyari added.