Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Guv bats for final-year varsity exams, ticks off minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:28 IST
Maha Guv bats for final-year varsity exams, ticks off minister

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the issue of conduct of final-year university exams "without any further delay in the larger interest of students". In a letter to the CM, Koshyari said "not conducting the final year examinations by the universities amounts to breach of UGC guidelines".

Taking strong objection to the letter written by state Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant to UGC recommending cancellation of final year examinations, the governor asked Thackeray to issue suitable instructions to the minister for his "unwarranted intervention". This, Koshyari said, was in "violation of UGC guidelines and also the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016".

The governor stated that he was not apprised by the minister in the matter before recommending the cancellation of final year examinations to UGC, a Raj Bhavan statement said. The governor noted that as per provisions of the relevant Universities Act, universities have the power and duties to hold examinations and confer degrees upon successful students.

Koshyari noted it would not be "ethical or appropriate" to award degrees to final year students without conducting examinations, which results in violation of the provisions of the Universities Act. He observed that receiving degrees by students without undertaking any kind of examinations would have adverse impact on their higher studies, gradation and employability.

The governor pointed out that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has granted exemption from lockdown measures to the State Education Boards, CBSE, ICSE etc to conduct Class X and XII exams. The UGC has issued guidelines on lockdown measures covering important dimensions related to examinations, academic calendar, etc for adoption by universities, Koshyari added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in ITBP rises to 105

With one more person testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP has mounted to 105, said ITBP in an official statement.A total of 1,18,447 confirmed cases of CO...

Longtime Jazz coach Sloan dies at 78

Longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died at age 78 on Friday. The Jazz announced Sloans passing on Twitter with a photo captioned Rest easy, coach.Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the U...

English-medium government schools to be opened in 76 blocks in Rajasthan

Government-run Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas will be opened in 76 blocks in Rajasthan, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said on Friday. The state government has issued orders to open these English medium schools, he said.Out of 1...

Birla Corporation Q4 profit up 52 pc to Rs 195 cr

M P Birla Group firm Birla Corporation on Friday&#160;reported 52 per cent rise in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 194.73 crore, helped by lower fuel costs and improvement in efficiency and cost rationalisation. It had posted a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020