Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online classes cannot inspire young minds, says eminent scientist Prof. C N R Rao

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:57 IST
Online classes cannot inspire young minds, says eminent scientist Prof. C N R Rao

Eminent scientist Prof. C N R Rao on Monday spoke out against introducing online classes for children in view of the COVID-19-induced close-down of schools, underlining the importance of human interface for good communication and inspiring young minds. He made no secret of his displeasure over easing of a slew of restrictions under new guidelines 'Unlock 1.0', indicating that these steps may have come too early.

"I have no doubt that the eventual solution will be a vaccine (for COVID-19). I feel that (it) may be available early in 2021", Prof.

Rao, the Honorary President of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, told PTI in an interview. His main worry is about relaxing most of the restrictions in "such a hurry (after lockdowns 3 and 4)".

"We have to rethink issues, take urgent steps to minimise the spread (of the coronavirus), the National Research Professor stressed. Most of all, he is shocked by the indiscipline of even "educated people" in the fight against the COVID-19.

"We must realise that we are basically not disciplined. See people in Sweden.

They practice social distancing without anyone to force it", Prof Rao, who was awarded 'Bharat Ratna' in 2014, pointed out. "We should have prepared better in handling the migrant problems. We need to show more human concern and empathy", Prof. Rao, who was Director of the Indian Institute of Science from 1984 to 1994, said referring to their exodus to home states in challenging times in the wake of the pandemic.

The Linus Pauling Research Professor said online classes for young children such as KG, first and second grade should be terminated. "I am not an enthusiast about on-line teaching. We need human interface with students for good communication.

That is how young minds can be inspired", said Prof. Rao, who was Chairman of the Science Advisory Council to the Prime Minister from 1985-1989, and from 2004-2014.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Women workers demand train to Jharkhand

Over 400 women working with a private textile industry unit near here took to the streets on Monday demanding that authorities facilitate their journey by train to their home state Jharkhand. Police said the issue was resolved by authoritie...

Spike Lee releases new short as part of George Floyd protests

Veteran director Spike Lee has released a short film as part of the protests over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The short, 3 Brothers Radio Raheem, Eric Garner And Geor...

Rwanda marks World No Tobacco Day by increasing awareness among youth

Rwanda has marked World No Tobacco Day by increasing awareness using different media platforms. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Rwanda did not organize a national event to mark the day.Every year on May 31, the world observes World No Toba...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee blowback over ruling on Trump comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to remove an inflammatory comment from U.S. President Donald Trump took their dissent public over the weekend on Twitter, praising the rival social media firm for taking actio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020