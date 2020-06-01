3 Delhi returnees test COVID-19 positive in Manipur; tally reaches 81

3 Delhi returnees test COVID-19 positive in Manipur; tally reaches 81PTI | Imphal | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:50 IST
Three Delhi returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Monday, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state to 81 officials said. The three were quarantined in a college building in Chandel district after their return from Delhi.
They have now been shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, officials said. The Chandel district administration has declared the college as a containment area, officials said.
The state which was declared COVID19-free on April 19 has 70 active cases now. Eleven patients have recovered. The spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases was linked to the arrival of stranded Manipuris from different parts of the country.
ALSO READ
Migrant workers returning to native places face hurdle at Delhi-UP border
Delhi Cong president alleges detention, cops deny charge
Woman who returned to Goa in special train from Delhi tests positive for COVID-19
Lockdown: Over 60 per cent of sex workers in Delhi return to their home states
Delhi COVID toll nears 150; total cases 9755