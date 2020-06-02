Left Menu
PTI | Vja | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:24 IST
Two SRM University students win accolades at LA Hacks event

Amaravati, Jun 2 (PTI): Two third year computer science engineering students of SRM University in Amaravati won accolades for their projects at the LA Hacks 2020 event in southern California. G Vyshnavi and Padma Teja developed 'Safely' and 'GoFarm' as part of their semester abroad programme and the projects were selected as the 'best collaboration hack' and the 'best consumer hack' at LA Hacks 2020, SRM University said in a release here.

The hackathon was conducted as a virtual event due to COVID-19 outbreak. 'Safely' is a society-based pandemic monitoring application for reporting and tracking precise geo-locations of COVID-19 cases.

It allows users to report their own condition along with their geo-location. The application enables users to identify areas around them on a map.

Areas with symptomatic users display lighter shades on the map, whereas locations with diagnosed patients and regions with a high concentration of affected users, show up as darker shades, Vyshnavi said. 'GoFarm' primarily benefits the farmers and improves consumer satisfaction.

It is an application where a farmer can post information regarding harvested crops including vegetables, pulses besides quoting the price of the products. The customer can search for nearby farms using Google maps and purchase through this platform, Padma Teja, who developed it said.

In future, she intends to add a crop recommendation system for farmers based on weather conditions. The students plan to expand the availability of the application to many farmers and consumers across the nation, the SRM release said.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

